Nashville State Community College Clarksville Campus Offers New Programs in High-Demand Career Fields

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus is now offering programs in the high-demand career fields of Paralegal Studies and Healthcare Management with a Medical Coding concentration. Fall 2020 registration is open and classes begin August 24th, 2020.

“Seeing how both programs are in high-demand fields, we are excited to bring them to our Clarksville campus,” said Karen Stevenson, Dean of Nashville State’s Business, Management and Hospitality Division.

To help meet local demand, Nashville State’s Clarksville campus will begin offering a Paralegal Studies Technical Certificate and an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S) along with a Medical Coding Technical Certificate and an Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Management with a Medical Coding concentration.

“Students can confidently go into the field knowing they are getting the education they need,” said Lexi Mendl, a Nashville State alum and graduate of the Paralegal Studies Program.

Nashville State’s Paralegal Program is approved by the American Bar Association, Standing Committee on Paralegals. Students will receive instruction in legal research, legal writing, ethics and professionalism, civil litigation, criminal law, family law, torts, property law, and other legal specialty courses and general education. There are career opportunities at law firms, corporate legal departments, various levels of government, and more.

To learn more about Paralegal Studies, interested persons should contact Dr. Christie Ferguson, Director of Paralegal Studies, by emailing *protected email* or calling 615.353.3450.

The Healthcare Management A.A.S. degree Medical Coding concentration, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, and the Technical Certificate for Medical Coding are intended to provide entry-level skills for students wanting to begin a career in coding medical records.

Upon completion of the program, graduates are eligible to apply to take the Certified Professional Coder exam (CPC). Coding positions are available in various medical environments, such as hospitals, physician offices, outpatient clinics, insurance companies, extended care facilities and more throughout Middle Tennessee.

To learn more about Medical Coding, interested persons should contact Assistant Professor Eli Alvarado, MHA, RN, CPC, by emailing *protected email* or calling 615.353.3705.

Find more information about Nashville State’s Clarksville campus by visiting: nscc.edu/campuses/clarksville. Registration is open now, learn more at nscc.edu/fall2020.

