Montgomery County Health Department changes COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Hours at Richview Middle School site

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department will be conducting COVID-19 testing outside Richview Middle School weekdays from July 17th through July 31st. The testing hours are now 7:00am to noon. Richview Middle School is located at 2350 Memorial Drive.

The hours have changed due to the high temperatures and a lack of cover from the sun for employees who are administering the tests.

“Without a carport to stand under, the medical professionals, who are fully masked, gloved and gowned, are giving the tests while standing in the heat. Adjusting the hours helps us to serve the public over extended periods of time while allowing employees to get out of the hot weather in the afternoons. We appreciate the public’s patience as we make adjustments,” said Montgomery County Health Director Joey Smith.

By 11:00am the concrete was above 90 degrees with heat indexes close to 100 degrees this week. The temporary move from Veterans Plaza to Richview Middle School has been done to accommodate the early voting schedule at the Montgomery County Election Commission. The entrance for the testing site is located off Memorial Drive.

The lines at the Richview Middle location may be long, so it is important to plan accordingly. COVID-19 testing is expected to resume at the Veterans Plaza beginning Monday, August 3rd.

To ask questions about the move or other information related to the Montgomery County Health Department, visit mcgtn.org/health or call 931.648.5747.

For additional COVID-19 information visit mcgtn.org

