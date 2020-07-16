Wendy Davis announces candidacy for Office of Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, July 13th, 2020, Wendy J. Davis announced her candidacy for the Office of Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk. Davis is a 24-year employee of the Circuit Court Office, with 18 of those as the Chief Deputy Clerk.

Davis has been a Clarksville resident since 1979, after her father was stationed at Fort Campbell, and has called Montgomery County home ever since. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1990 and in 1996 began her career with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Her unparalleled experience as the Chief Deputy, combined with her unwavering professionalism and peerless work ethic, makes her uniquely qualified to take the helm of the Office of Circuit Court Clerk.

With her knowledge and experience, the office will be well equipped to advance into the future of our rapidly growing community. On July 9th, Davis was selected as the Republican Nominee for Circuit Court Clerk by the Montgomery County Republican Party in accordance with the state by-laws.

Wendy is proud to serve the people of Montgomery County currently, and she would be honored to take the reins as Montgomery County’s Circuit Court Clerk. Wendy has two sons, Brennen and Trey, whom she loves dearly, and one fur baby (of the canine variety) named Mikey.

“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Montgomery County for the past 24 years and I would be honored to continue serving as your next Circuit Court Clerk.” stated Wendy Davis.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email the campaign at *protected email*

Related Stories

Sections

Topics