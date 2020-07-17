Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 17th 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County continues sidewalk construction on SR 13 (Highway 48 and 13).

Nightly from 10:00pm until 5:00am there will be a lane closure for the construction work.





Montgomery County

Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

Starting Sunday, June 28th and continuing nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Cheatham County

Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

Interstate 440 Reconstruction

From now through July 2020, Drivers may encounter brief lane closures as the contractor completes cleanup activities and punch list items.

I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Lickton Pike (LM 7.22)

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 westbound over Lickton Creek (MM 39) for setting barrier rail for parapet repairs.

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for setting barrier wall on inside shoulder.

Dickson County

Overhead Sign Installation

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions near the I-840 interchange for sign installation (MM 177).

Dickson, Williamson and Rutherford County

Sign Installation

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions at MM 1.8, 32.6, and 52 for overhead sign installation.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

