Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Reopening Update, July 17th

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) understands that some families have received the electronic form to select between traditional or CMCSS K-12 Virtual via text/email with incorrect information OR have not received a form at all.

Parents/guardians, please email *protected email* if you have these issues and have not already reached out so that we can update information in PowerSchool and resend the link.

If you have already emailed *protected email* , please know that we will get to your request as soon as possible.

Due to high email volumes and the need to verify custodial parent/guardian information for each request, we are experiencing longer response times. The district has a team of individuals working through the requests to update contact information and resend links.

Additionally, we have teams working through student-specific questions (IEP, 504, EL, focused electives, etc.). We will respond as soon as possible.

In many instances, we are finding that our communications via SchoolMessenger are being blocked by a parent’s cell phone or email server. If parents/guardians have a cell number on file and are not receiving text messages, text “Y” to 67587 to opt-in to messages.

For email, please be sure to check your spam folder and whitelist *protected email*

Over the weekend, the links will automatically be sent to families from whom we have not received a response.

Please know that we will continue working with families in these situations to ensure they can make the best choice for their children and families even after July 19th.

However, it is important for families who have received the electronic form with correct information and are not awaiting answers to student-specific questions to please submit the form no later than July 19th so the district can begin making staffing and operational decisions next week.

Please continue visiting www.cmcss.net/reopening for more information.

Thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding as we continue to navigate this unparalleled situation.

