FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 17th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

At 8:00pm on Friday, July 17th, 2020 the FDA will close its COVID-19 Industry Hotline.

To meet current needs, the FDA is providing support for industry and laboratory questions about COVID-19 Coronavirus and medical devices through this directory Contacts for Medical Devices During the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic.

FDA’s MedWatch Alert webpage on safety and reported adverse events includes information on the latest recalls of several hand sanitizers due to potential methanol contamination.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 182 tests under EUAs; these include 151 molecular tests, 29 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

