Montgomery County Mayor Signs Emergency Order #11 for the Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks

Montgomery County , TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, has issued Emergency Executive Order #11 requiring that all Clarksville, Montgomery County residents and visitors wear face coverings in public to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The exceptions to wearing a face-covering are outlined in Governor Lee’s previous Executive Order #54. The latest order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. July 20, 2020, and is set expire at 12:01 a.m. on July 27, 2020, states that it is ordered that cloth or other face coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action, shall be required in Montgomery County, Tennessee, within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained; and within publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained. Also stated in the order, businesses and facilities will be required to post signage requesting that patrons wear masks. Previous, orders mandated that anyone working in a business that served the public needs to wear a mask. Those orders will be vacated and replaced by the new emergency order that everyone to wear masks, on July 20. Suggested wording for the signage can be found at mcgtn.org. “I realize there are varying opinions about wearing a face-covering. The use of face coverings in a preferred alternative to the closing of businesses and preventing schools from re-opening, which could likely become necessary if some action is not taken. This is the best defense against coronavirus we have at this time. The great thing is that we can all play a role in stopping the spread of the virus and I have no doubt that our community prefers the use of face coverings over continued closures of schools and business,” stated Mayor Durrett. “As always, I appreciate Mayor Durrett bringing the city to the table and asking for our input. We know we are in this together and I also agree that we need to do what we can to slow the spread of this virus to have the best outcome for our citizens,” said Mayor Pitts. Sheriff Fuson and Chief Crockarell agreed that overall, people have been following the rules during this outbreak and they are committed to having their officers work first to educate and encourage the public to wear face coverings before giving citations. The data will continue to be reviewed by local leaders and health officials and the local order will be extended or ceased accordingly. For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931-648-5787. Exemptions Orders or measures issued by county mayors pursuant to this Order should be consistent with CDC guidance and may have such exemptions as deemed advisable, provided that, at a minimum, there shall be no requirement that a face covering be worn:

Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;

By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger;

By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering;

By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance;

While eating or drinking;

While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;

While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household is substantially maintained;

In situations in which wearing a face covering poses a safety or security risk;

While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or

While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.

