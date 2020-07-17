|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,257 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 17th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Friday, July 17th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 73,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 2,257 cases from Thursday’s 70,881. There have been 785 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Ninety one new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,065. There has been eight deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,076. There have been fourteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been eight new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 340. There has been four deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Eleven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 343. There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is twenty seven. No new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at twenty six. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at fifty eight. There has been two deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is sixty eight. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at sixty. Another case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is thirty six.
Fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 334. There have been four deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 15,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 360 cases from Thursday’s 14,982. There have been 164 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 3,634,807 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 98,149 cases in 24 hours from Thursday’s 3,536,658. There have now been 139,076 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,179 deaths from Thursday’s 137,897.
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
|
