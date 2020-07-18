Austin Peay State University sports legend Tom Morgan passes away at age of 87

Clarksville, TN – Tom Morgan, the multi-sport standout considered one of the greatest pure athletes in Austin Peay State University (APSU) history, passed away Friday morning, July 17th, 2020, at the age of 87.

A 1978 inductee into the Austin Peay State University Athletics Hall of Fame, which was the first full class to be enshrined, Morgan was a standout on the basketball court and on the diamond, setting numerous records in his heyday.

More than 60 years after his final game, he remains Austin Peay State University’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,431), career rebound average (13.3), single-season rebound average (17.0), single-season rebounds (561) and career field-goal attempts (1,721) as a basketball player, while still holding baseball records for single-game strikeouts (17) and single-season strikeouts per nine innings (10.57).

For his exploits on the hardwood, Morgan’s No. 52 was retired in 1999; it was the third retired number in Austin Peay State University men’s basketball history and fifth across all sports.

Twice, Morgan captained the APSU Governors basketball team. He was named All-Volunteer State Athletic Conference three times (1955-56, 1956-57 and 1957-58), and the VSAC Regular Season Player of the Year during the 1957-58 season, when the Governors went 17-9. Following the 1957-58 season, he was named to the NCAA All-Mideast Region team. Morgan capped his career by winning the Joy Award, which annually went to Austin Peay’s Most Valuable Senior Athlete, in 1958.

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, funeral arrangements will be limited to immediate family members and will not be released to the public. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Austin Peay State University will recognize Morgan at a game during the upcoming men’s basketball season. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Morgan’s name at a charity of the donors choosing.

