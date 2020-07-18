Austin Peay State University Track and Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors

New Orleans, LA – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Track and Field All-Academic Teams, with Austin Peay State University (APSU) among 264 different programs honored for academic excellence.

To be honored as a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, the cumulative GPA (not 2019-20 academic year, not semester) for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

With a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average, the Govs were among six Ohio Valley Conference universities to earn All-Academic Team honors.

