|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Hopkinsville Community College makes enrolling for Fall easy
Hopkinsville, KY – The fall semester is just around the corner and that means it’s time to enroll in college. Whether you are a returning student, first-time student or an unemployed adult looking for a new career, Hopkinsville Community College is offering Pathway To Enrollment the week of July 20th – 24th.
Staff members from Admissions & Records, Advising Center, Financial Aid and Student Billing will be available by appointment to make enrolling as easy as possible. Students can schedule appointments to receive assistance both online virtually or in-person on campus.
All who attend will be eligible to win laptops and gift cards provided by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Students who complete the registration process during the Pathway To Enrollment events will also be entered for a chance to win gift cards from local Hopkinsville businesses provided by the HCC Foundation in an effort to stress the importance of staying local during uncertain times.
Masks or other face coverings will be required as will social distancing for all who visit HCC campuses. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines. Plexiglas dividers and floor decals have also been installed as part of campus safety efforts.
Attending Hopkinsville Community College is one way to stay healthy at home while moving forward with college classes. Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including fully online as well as face-to-face courses and some options that are a mixture of both in a hybrid form. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction component, so if classroom classes must move online for a period, the transition will be smooth. There are a variety of fall scheduling options, including 16, 12 and 8-week sessions so students may create a schedule of classes that fits their needs.
For more information about Pathway to Enrollment or to schedule an appointment, visit https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/admissions/pathway/index.aspx
About Hopkinsville Community College
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed