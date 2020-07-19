



« Older: FDA Launches New Era of Smarter Food Safety Initiative Hopkinsville Community College makes enrolling for Fall easy Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hopkinsville, KY – The fall semester is just around the corner and that means it’s time to enroll in college. Whether you are a returning student, first-time student or an unemployed adult looking for a new career, Hopkinsville Community College is offering Pathway To Enrollment the week of July 20th – 24th. Staff members from Admissions & Records, Advising Center, Financial Aid and Student Billing will be available by appointment to make enrolling as easy as possible. Students can schedule appointments to receive assistance both online virtually or in-person on campus. All who attend will be eligible to win laptops and gift cards provided by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Students who complete the registration process during the Pathway To Enrollment events will also be entered for a chance to win gift cards from local Hopkinsville businesses provided by the HCC Foundation in an effort to stress the importance of staying local during uncertain times. Masks or other face coverings will be required as will social distancing for all who visit HCC campuses. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines. Plexiglas dividers and floor decals have also been installed as part of campus safety efforts. Attending Hopkinsville Community College is one way to stay healthy at home while moving forward with college classes. Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including fully online as well as face-to-face courses and some options that are a mixture of both in a hybrid form. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction component, so if classroom classes must move online for a period, the transition will be smooth. There are a variety of fall scheduling options, including 16, 12 and 8-week sessions so students may create a schedule of classes that fits their needs. For more information about Pathway to Enrollment or to schedule an appointment, visit https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/admissions/pathway/index.aspx About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu. HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution. Related Stories

Sections Education

Topics Enrollment, Hopkinsville Community College, Hopkinsville KY





