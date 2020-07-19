|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting for Our Military
Washington, D.C. – As members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, my colleagues and I are hard at work on this year’s national defense authorization legislation.
I’m focused on encouraging American innovation and creating high-skilled job opportunities for the Volunteer State, fighting for Tennessee’s military community, and confronting 21st century threats.
If the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has made one thing clear, it’s that we can no longer rely on communist China.
Instead, we must promote American innovation and bring our manufacturing back home.
I fought to secure America’s supply chain by requiring a percentage of critical technologies to be manufactured and assembled in the United States or by a close ally.
Our military must have access to advanced research to confront and defeat adversaries like China, Russia and Iran. I ensured this research will be conducted at American institutions, including the University of Tennessee, University of Memphis, and Vanderbilt University.
This bill also authorizes the continuation of JROTC educational opportunities in STEM fields, like the program at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport.
We are also seeking to increase funding for machine and advanced manufacturing research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in collaboration with the University of Tennessee. Their efforts will strengthen American companies’ capabilities to manufacture cutting edge machine tools.
This year’s defense bill will fully fund new mission-essential aircraft, including MH-47 Chinook helicopters for our Tennessee military post, and technologies that will allow MQ-9 Reapers to one day be stationed in the Volunteer State.
The United States has the strongest fighting force on Earth, but to remain a superpower, we must continuously plan for the next generation of threats.
Marsha’s Roundup
This week, US Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia was in Knoxville highlighting President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to relax guidelines requiring a college degree for certain federal jobs. A piece of paper should not bar well-qualified and experienced individuals from the workforce. The Secretary also announced a $2.7 million grant to support the Knoxville Leadership Foundation’s K-Path program, which assists prisoners now seeking to re-enter society and obtain employment.
Last week, President Donald Trump signed the Senate’s bill to extend aid to small businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. The new deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program is August 8, meaning Tennesseans have an additional month to secure aid. You can enroll here.
President Trump recently granted Tennesseans affected by the severe storms and flooding that hit between May 3rd and 4th the opportunity to apply for federal assistance. To register click here or call 800.621.3362.
Coronavirus Resources
Stay In Touch
As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.
Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:
Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn
My Best,
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBeijing China, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Fort Campbell, JROTC, Marsha Blackburn, MH-47 Chinook Helicopter, MQ-9 Reaper, National Defense Authorization, National Guard, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, pandemic, Paycheck Protection Program, STEM, Tennessee, U.S. Military, U.S. Senator, United States, University of Memphis, University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed