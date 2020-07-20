|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces North Meadow Drive Water Outage Planned for Wednesday
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage at 8:00am on North Meadow Drive from Alfred Drive to Sequoia Drive, Indian Hills Drive and Indian Hills Court for fire hydrant replacement.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
The hydrant repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
