Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Section of Saratoga Drive Closed
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, July 20th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department closed a section of Saratoga Drive from Shanee Terrace to Bunker Hill Road for sewer main repair.
Motorists will be redirected to Howell Drive and Pine Mountain Road during the work.
The sewer main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
Bunker Hill Road, CG&W, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Howell Drive, Pine Mountain Road, Road Closed, Saratoga Drive, Sewer Main Repair, Shanee Terrace
