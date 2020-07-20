Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


First Lady Melania Trump delivers lunch to First Responders in Washington D.C.

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – First Lady Melania Trump, in an unannounced visit last week, dropped by Engine Company 9 fire station in Washington, D.C., to deliver lunch for first responders.

“Your work is essential to keeping our citizens & youth safe, & proof that we must work together to build stronger connections between first responders and communities,” the First Lady said.

First Lady Melania Trump met with DC Fire EMS and DC Police Department members at Engine Company 9 fire station to drop off face masks, boxed lunches and other items to show here appreciation for their work to provide critical life-saving services to keep our local communities healthy, secure and safe. (White House)

Watch: First Lady brings lunch to Engine Company 9

Along with lunch, the First Lady also dropped off tote bags, reusable face masks, and hand sanitizer. She talked with firefighters, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel, and police officers from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District.

“The President and I will continue to support our dedicated firefighters, police members, EMS personnel and other critical first responders who put their lives at risk each day in order to keep our neighborhoods safe,” the First Lady said.

“We are grateful for their teamwork, professionalism and courage, and the vital role they play in communities throughout the country.”

In Photos: First Lady meets with members of DC Fire, EMS, and Police


