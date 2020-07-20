|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: First Lady Melania Trump delivers lunch to First Responders in Washington D.C. Newer: Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Tylertown Road Water Outage, Lane Closure Planned »
Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports strong thunderstorms will be possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as most of Middle Tennessee this afternoon and into the early evening hours.
Winds of 40 to 50 mph will be the main concern in a few of these storms, along with locally heavy rainfall.
At 6:02pm CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Clarksville, moving east at 20 mph.
Location Impacted Include
Clarksville TN, Coopertown TN, Guthrie KY, Pleasant View TN, Adams TN, Cedar Hill KY, Slayden TN, Cheatham Dam and Cunningham TN.
SectionsNews
TopicsAdams TN, Cedar Hill KY, Cheatham Dam, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Coopertown TN, Cunningham TN, Guthrie KY, High Winds, Middle Tennessee, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Pleasant View TN, Slayden TN, Thunderstorms
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed