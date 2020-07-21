Clarksville-Montgomery County Adult Literacy Council Board of Directors seeks Volunteers

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Adult Literacy Council (ALC) is looking for interested persons to fill upcoming open slots on its Board of Directors. If you are someone who cares deeply about literacy and would like to support the ALC by serving as a part of its Board, please contact Velma Jo Williams, Executive Director of ALC at 931.216.0225.

You will be provided a simple form for prospective candidates that will allow you to give your reasons for wanting to join the Adult Literacy Council Board along with your professional and volunteer experience.

Any questions about the basic duties of the position will also be explained. A slate of candidates will be presented at the ALC yearly meeting in August. Deadline for applications is Monday, August 10th, 2020.

The Clarksville Montgomery County Adult Literacy Council was established in 1985 to promote public awareness of the need for literacy education in the area.

It is a United Way agency partner that provides basic and developmental literacy to Adults in the Montgomery County and Fort Campbell service area at no charge.

ALC Mission Statement

To promote public awareness of the need for literacy education in the Clarksville-Montgomery County and Fort Campbell Area.

To recruit students who are under-educated in basic reading and computation skills and persons with English as a second language.

To recruit and train tutors who are interested in teaching adults with low reading and computation skills.

To provide assistance to adults whose reading, comprehension and/or math skills are below 7th grade level.

To obtain and allocate funds for the local adult literacy program.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics