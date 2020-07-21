Clarksville Police requests help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating this person in connection with several vehicle burglaries in the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Exit 4 area.

The suspect used one of the stolen debit cards at Murphy’s Oil gas station on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The suspect appears to be a hispanic male or white male in his late 30’s or early 40’s. The suspect was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Prizm with a stolen tag on it.

During the last two weeks, at least three people have reported that someone smashed the window(s) out of their vehicle and made entry during the daytime hours.

All the victim’s reported miscellaneous personal items, purses and debit cards stolen from the vehicle. CPD investigators believe the cases are related.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Douglas Terrill at 931.648.0656, ext. 5242, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Related Stories

Sections

Topics