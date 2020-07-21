Man charged in crash that killed Clarksville Street Department worker

Clarksville, TN – The driver of the tractor-trailer truck that struck and killed a Clarksville Street Department worker has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Paul Jeffrey Dunn, 63, of Greeneville, KY, was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury in July. He is awaiting arraignment and trial after being arrested July 20th and released on $25,000 bond.

The Clarksville Street Department employee, Jeffrey Prosecky Jr., 34, was working at the corner of Riverside Drive and College Street on September 3rd, 2019, when he was struck by a tractor-trailer turning from Riverside Drive. Prosecky died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Clarksville Police said the driver involved in the fatal pedestrian crash did not stop, but the suspected trailer was eventually found in Beechmont, KY. Kentucky State Police and Clarksville Police worked together to secure search warrants for the trailer, which allowed law enforcement to transport it to Tennessee for processing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An inspection determined the trailer was involved in the fatal crash, and subsequent investigation revealed that Dunn was the driver of the tractor-trailer when it struck Prosecky.

Family members, coworkers at the Clarksville Street Department, City leaders and members of the Tennessee General Assembly gathered June 30 at the corner of Riverside and College streets for the unveiling of a plaque to honor the memory of Prosecky.

