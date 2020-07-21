Portland Leaders Plead: End the Violence, Let’s Talk

Washington, D.C. – “About 15 hours after rioters broke into the building that houses the Portland Police Association offices and set a fire, a passel of community leaders and activists begged for an end to the violence that has gripped the city for nearly 2 months,” Wayne Havrelly writes for Portland’s KOIN News.



The city’s “leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators,” President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday.

“We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!” tweeted President Trump.



“More and more experts agree on one thing: Kids will suffer if schools don’t open this fall. The prestigious National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine are the latest to issue a report calling for in-person instruction, saying remote learning is simply ineffective for younger and special-needs students,” the New York Post editorial board writes.

“I want to return to my classroom,” one teacher writes. “I want to ensure that [my students] not only get the best education I can provide them, but also make sure that they are growing in the ways they need to be. That is not something we can ensure in a virtual environment,” Joe Cunningham writes for RedState.

“On the day my mother and I became citizens and said the Pledge of Allegiance in a room full of new Americans, there were few dry eyes in the house. Don’t end our patriotic displays because an influential fringe has decided they are somehow evil,” Karol Markowicz writes in the New York Post.

