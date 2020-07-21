Shootings, Other Crimes Spike in the Poorest Neighborhoods When Cops Pull Back

Washington, D.C. – “If there’s one lesson from the unrest and anti-police agitation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, it’s that poor minorities living in distressed neighborhoods pay the highest price—in fear and in blood—when the cops retreat and the worst elements feel emboldened,” Rich Lowry writes in National Review.



“The spikes in shootings in cities around the country haven’t taken place in high-end neighborhoods . . . No, they blight the most marginal neighborhoods and make everyday life a hazard for people who have no option but to live in a tough place.”

“A simple, additional runway at the Taos, New Mexico, airport took more than 20 years to complete because of the permitting and approval process . . . The future of our country’s economy depends, in no small part, upon federal departments and agencies taking a hard look at their regulatory agendas,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao writes in The Detroit News.

“Anarchists and rioters have wreaked havoc on Portland, OR, for nearly two months. Democrats have excused and emboldened them, and they’re now claiming the real problem is that federal law enforcement has intervened to restore order . . . If radicals feel emboldened, that’s because Portland has long allowed political violence to occur with impunity,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

“After many decades of a trade policy dominated by geopolitics and the blind pursuit of efficiency, the United States now has a new worker-focused trade policy . . . Some bitter-enders will continue to argue that we should just let the jobs go and then attempt to glue the pieces of society back together again. Fortunately, the country as a whole has moved on and will be stronger for it,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer writes in Foreign Affairs.

