Strong Thunderstorm spotted near Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that at 4:22pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clarksville, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Clarksville Tennessee

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 13.

