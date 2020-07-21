Strong Thunderstorm spotted near Clarksville

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


National Weather ServiceClarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that at 4:22pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clarksville, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Clarksville Tennessee

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 13.

