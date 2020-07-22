Clarksville area Pets of the Week for July 22nd, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of July 22ndh, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Red is a young medium sized male terrier mix. This handsome boy is a social butterfly. Red is very sweet and would love to be your running or hiking partner.

Buttermere is a gorgeous snow-white adult female domestic medium hair. She is vetted and her front paws are declawed. Buttermere loves to cuddle and likes to be petted, when she wants to. She might be suited in a home with older children.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Precious is a sweet 3-month-old tortoiseshell female kitten. She is spayed and house trained. Precious is so young that she has not spent any time around children or dogs yet, but she may do fine given a careful introduction. She seems to enjoy other cats.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Ollie is a 1-year-old male tabby with handsome white markings. He is a friendly fellow who likes people and dogs. He is playful and bright, and loves to be petted. Ollie is neutered, vetted, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Blue is a 5-6-year-old neutered male treeing walker coonhound. He is fully vetted and has settled in nicely to be a family companion pet. He knows some basic commands, does well on a leash, and is doing well on house-training.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She graduated from obedience and socialization training, is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Banjo is a 5-year-old, 60-pound neutered male mixed breed. He is the sweetest boy and is always happy. It is believed that he had a traumatic brain injury and has ticks that look like he is dancing when he gets excited or anxious and has trouble getting down stair cases. Banjo does not let any of this hold him back though he is still the happiest boy who just wants cuddles and love. He is house and crate trained, good with cats, and seems to be dominant with other dogs.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Polar is an 8-month-old, 49-pound neutered male Australian cattle dog mix. He is fully vetted and has a microchip. Polar is a big, loving gentle giant. He is crate trained and is doing well with his house training. This handsome boy gets along well with children and other dogs.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Drex is a senior neutered male pit bull terrier. He is fully vetted and house trained. Drex is a charming older boy. He is a huge love bug and loves to cuddle.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

