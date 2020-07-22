Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Back to School Splash set for August 1st

Pool Parties include distribution of School Supplies

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is helping children gear up for the new school year with the return of the Back to School Splash.

Students, grades K-12, are invited to enjoy low-cost pool parties where they will receive a backpack full of school supplies. Hot dogs, chips, and a drink will be served to students and parents.

“We’re excited to be hosting the Back to School Splash again this year,” said Kimberly Gilbert, Aquatics Superintendent for Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

“We know it’ll be a different start to the school year, but we still want to make sure students have some end of the summer fun while getting prepared,” Gilbert stated.

The event will be at Bel-Aire Swimming Pool and Swan Lake Swimming Pool on Saturday, August 1st. Backpacks will be offered for Elementary, Middle and High School levels.

To observe social distancing guidelines, spaces will be marked on the pool deck for patrons, only registered school-age students may attend, and only one adult will be permitted per family.

Three time slots are available for registration:

10:00am-12:00pm

1:00pm-3:00pm

4:00pm-6:00pm

Participants should arrive at least 15 minutes before the event to check-in, receive their backpack, and eat. Registration is $6.00 per student and will close on July 27th.

Patrons should feel safe attending the event.

“We will be following all the proper guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible. We hope students take advantage of this opportunity and participate in this great event,” Gilbert said.

