CMCSS accepting applications for Free and Reduced Meals for 2020-2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) is now accepting applications for free and reduced meal applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Families can apply through SchoolCafé, now through the beginning of the school year.

Applications must be submitted and approved each school year regardless of a family’s previous eligibility.

Parents/guardians who feel their household may be eligible for free or reduced meal benefits should apply online at www.schoolcafe.com. The online application allows for a contact-free, secure application environment. Free and reduced meals are available for students choosing either traditional or CMCSS K-12 Virtual.

Eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:

All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, FDPIR, or TANF

Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court

Children participating in their schools’ Head Start program

Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant

Children may receive free or reduced-price meals if the household’s income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.

For more information, click here for a flyer from the Child Nutrition Department on free and reduced meal applications and SchoolCafé.

Meal Prepayment

All CMCSS families who wish to use the cafeteria this year are encouraged to pre-pay their student’s cafeteria account via SchoolCafé. The safe and convenient online system allows parents to make payments, track meal balances and purchases, and monitor their student’s account.

Prior to the start of the school year, CMCSS families have an additional option for food assistance:

Free Meals for Children

CMCSS will continue offering free meals to children in Clarksville-Montgomery County through Friday, August 28th on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00am to noon at the following locations: Barksdale Elementary School, Burt Elementary School, Glenellen Elementary School, Moore Magnet Elementary School, Montgomery Central High School, Northeast High School, and Northwest High School.

This service is open to all children 18 years and younger. Meals are distributed via a grab-and-go, curbside method. If possible, the child should be present to accept the meals. Meals cannot be consumed on-site, per USDA regulations. We encourage families to practice social distancing and not congregate at the meal pickup locations.

Each child will get a bag that will include four meals on both Monday and Wednesday, and six meals on Friday. Some of the food will require refrigeration and/or re-heating to ensure freshness. This plan reduces the amount of travel to and from the distribution sites during the week.

The first day of school for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is August 31st, 2020.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics