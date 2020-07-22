|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Back to School Splash set for August 1st Newer: Tennessee Department of Education Releases 2020 Tennessee Educator Survey Responses »
Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,460 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 22nd, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 83,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020. That is an increase of 2,460 cases from Tuesday’s 81,122. There have been 855 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been twenty six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,222. There has been nine deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Twenty four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,184. There have been fifteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been seven new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 382. There has been four deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 402. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is thirty one. One new case of the virus has been reported in Benton County. The total is at thirty three. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at sixty three. There has been two deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is ninety. There have been two deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
Five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at seventy five. There has been one death in Henry County due to the virus. One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is forty eight.
No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 366. There have been four deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 16,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 150 cases from Tuesday’s 16,545. There have been 173 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 3,931,359 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 72,673 cases in 24 hours from Tuesday’s 3,858,686. There have now been 142,401 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 975 deaths from Tuesday’s 141,426.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, Carroll County, CDC, Cheatham County, Christian County KY, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Deaths, Dickson County, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Johns Hopkins University, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, Stewart County, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed