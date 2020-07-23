Austin Peay State University raises $11.4 million during second-highest giving year in University history

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has reached a fundraising total of $11.4 million in gifts and pledges for the 2020 fiscal year. This number illustrates an increase of nearly 10% in the average annual fundraising amount over last year.

The total surpasses the more than $10 million raised in 2019, making this the third consecutive year that APSU has set a record for the second-highest giving year in University history.

“We are very excited about this achievement and what it means for the future of Austin Peay State University,” Kris Phillips, assistant vice president for university advancement, said. “We are grateful to the alumni and friends who have made this possible.”

This year, APSU shifted its focus from Govs Give, the annual online giving campaign benefiting specific University areas, to Govs Give Back, an initiative that provides financial assistance for students, faculty and staff who have suffered severe economic, medical or similar hardships during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in other times of crisis.

To date, more than 100 donors have contributed nearly $70,000 to the initiative. That funding has covered expenses related to the pandemic, including rent, electric bills, childcare, healthcare and access to technology.

“It is inspiring to see the way that our Gov family has responded to this urgent need,” retired Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey, APSU vice president for external affairs, said. “We are lucky to be a part of a community that cares for and supports each other during challenging times.”

Throughout the year, more than $4.9 million in endowment funding was committed and 25 new endowments were established. Many individuals and organizations also gave to unique initiatives that will elevate the Austin Peay State University experience for years to come.

One of those individuals was alumna Wilma Newton (’73). In 2020, she expanded her significant commitment to her alma mater by making a generous contribution to the President’s Initiatives Fund of Excellence.

Following President Alisa White’s announcement that she will leave Austin Peay State University after the commencement ceremonies in August to serve as president of Sam Houston State University, more donors joined Newton in giving to the fund, which will be renamed the Dr. Alisa White and Elliott Herzlich President’s Innovation Fund of Excellence.

This new name will honor White and Herzlich for their service to the campus community during their six years at APSU. The fund will continue their legacy by ensuring that future presidents have the ability to support programs that significantly impact the University, Clarksville and the Middle Tennessee area.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the Austin Peay State University Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

