Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Clarksville Downtown Market mandates Face Coverings

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that all visitors of the Clarksville Downtown Market will be required to wear cloth face coverings beginning Saturday, July 25th, 2020.

This mandate aligns with Montgomery County Executive Order No. 11, which says cloth face coverings are required “within all publicly accessible areas of commercial business establishments; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained; and within publicly accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained.”

Exceptions to the requirement are outlined in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 54.

These include children 12 and under, someone who has trouble breathing because of an underlying health condition, or by someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.

The full Montgomery County Executive Order can be found here: www.mcgtn.org/storage/departments/government/covid19/eo11.pdf

