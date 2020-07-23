President Donald Trump is Right to Send Fed Law Officers to Chicago, Other Cities to Fight Crime, Save Lives

Washington, D.C. – “By deploying additional federal agents and other resources to communities under attack by violent criminals, President Donald Trump is carrying out his duty to keep the American people safe,” writes Tom Homan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for Fox News.



“The only people who should be upset by the president’s actions are the criminals he wants to stop from victimizing innocent men, women and children.”

“After an effort by the legacy media to disappear the story, the nation is finally hearing about the mayhem and violence overtaking Portland, Oregon . . . This story is now only being covered because President Donald Trump realized local Democratic leadership had no real interest in ending the chaos and sent in federal law enforcement to establish the law and order every American wants and deserves,” Tammy Bruce writes in The Washington Times.

Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act yesterday, which will achieve “the twin goals of protecting America’s crown jewels and repairing deteriorating infrastructure . . . [it] passed both the Senate and the House with wide bipartisan support and President Trump specifically requested the bill for his signature,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) writes in The Hill.

More: Ivanka Trump celebrates the bill’s passage in Colorado!

The “Supreme Court decision in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania was a major victory for freedom of religion and conscience in the United States . . . It was just the latest example of aggressive work by President Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services to protect First Amendment freedoms and then win on those issues in court,” Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar writes in the Washington Examiner.

