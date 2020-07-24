Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Poston Street Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, July 24th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department turned off water service on Poston Street from Sampson Street to Arctic Street and on Sampson Street from Poston Street to Red River Street for fire hydrant replacement work.

Low water pressure will also affect the vicinity.

Poston Street is closed to traffic from St. John Street to Arctic Street and Sampson Street is closed from Poston Street to Red River Street.

Traffic will be redirected to Poston Street and Red River Street during the work.

The hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 8:30pm and the road is anticipated to reopen by 10:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

