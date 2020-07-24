Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Red River Street Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, July 24th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department turned off water service on Red River Street from College Street to Frosty Morn Drive and on Sampson Street from Red River Street to Poston Street for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Red River Street is also closed to traffic from Arctic Drive to Hyman Street and motorists will be redirected to Sampson Street and Stacker Drive to avoid the work site.

The water main work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:30pm and the road is anticipated to reopen by 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics