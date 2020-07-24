Clarksville Gas and Water Department to close section of Commerce Street, Monday

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, July 27th, 2020, Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) utility construction contractors will continue work on an underground utility line relocation project at 8:00am on Commerce Street at the South Riverside Drive intersection and will require closing a portion of the road.

Approximately 250 feet of Commerce Street between South Riverside Drive and Sullivan Street will be closed to through traffic to allow for the work.

Commerce Street motorists traveling south to Riverside Drive are advised to detour at South Second Street.

Weather permitting, work will take place on weekdays during daylight hours and is projected to be finished within 60 days of commencement.

Questions or concerns may be addressed by calling the office at 931.645.7400 Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics