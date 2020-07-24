Clarksville Police update on Shooting on Concord Drive

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 around 3:00pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shots fired call at 110 West Concord.

Once on scene, further investigation revealed that two individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

One of those persons has died as result of his injuries. The other individual is in stable condition.

The name of the deceased will not be released until all family has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.

The lead investigator is Detective Kurtich, anyone with information is asked to call 931.648.0656 ext. 5556, Tipsline 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

