FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 24th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

Today, the FDA updated the Testing Supply Substitution Strategies slide show.

This presentation includes validated supply alternatives that labs can use to continue performing testing when there is a supply issue with some components of a molecular test.

Download the 1.5MB PowerPoint slide show file and click Slide Show > From Beginning.

This week, FDA and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a joint warning letter to 21st Century LaserMed Pain & Regenerative Medicine Institute (d/b/a Create Wellness Clinics) for offering unapproved, unlicensed, uncleared and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis or cure of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 Coronavirus should consult with their health care provider.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 187 tests under EUAs; these include 154 molecular tests, 31 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

