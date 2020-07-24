It is Donald Trump’s Constitutional Duty to Enforce Federal Law and He Should

Washington, D.C. – “‘[H]e shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.’ . . . The Constitution says the president shall perform this obligation. We’re not talking about an option or something he may do or not do as he sees fit. It is a solemn duty. It is what being the chief executive is all about,” former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy writes for Fox News.



“Pfizer said Wednesday it has signed a $1.95 billion pact to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses of a COVID-19 Cornavirus vaccine. Americans will receive the vaccine for free, the pharmaceutical company said . . . Pfizer said it’s on track to start the next safety and efficacy trial later this month, and is aiming to seek regulatory review as early as October,” Aimee Pichi writes for CBS News.

A mass shooting in Chicago yesterday “left at least 15 people wounded and drew new criticism for the city’s leaders, who have pushed back against President Donald Trump’s call for federal intervention into big-city lawlessness,” Louis Casiano and David Aaro write. “We thought it was a war out here,” one witness told local reporters. Read more in Fox News.

“Opposition is growing to efforts by the political left to defund the police, with most Americans convinced that such a move will lead to more violent crime,” a new Rasmussen Reports survey finds. “Sixty-four percent (64%) of Americans are concerned that the growing criticism of America’s police will lead to a shortage of police officers and reduce public safety in the community where they live.” Read more in Rasmussen Reports.

