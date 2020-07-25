Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to begin Phase 2 modified reopening Monday, August 3rd

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will begin a phase 2 modified reopening to the public at 9:00am Monday, August 3rd, 2020.

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 Coronavirus we will continue to operate in a very safe manner but are slightly modifying/expanding our offerings to better serve Montgomery County residents.

What are the changes patrons will see during this modified phase beginning on Monday the 3rd until at least August 30th?

Open hours to the public will be expanded to Monday through Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm for uniformity and to offer more hours of service. We will add a public study room using the 2nd floor Genealogy Room – there will be 10 tables for use by 10 people with 6-foot distancing. Patrons may sit at a table for one-hour period on a renewable basis – may stay longer depending on demand for the tables. 20 public computers will now be available. We will discontinue the extension of due dates beginning on August 3rd – current due date for all items in good standing is currently August 21st. Items will return to their normal checkout pre-COVID checkout periods beginning with new checkouts on Monday the 3rd with the previous renewal rules – with special exception for COVID-19 Coronavirus situations.

We ask the public to begin to gradually return items that they have had for months so that other patrons may enjoy those materials and so they don’t flood the library on August 21st, the current due date. If you are someone who needs to remain at home due to COVID, please give us a call in August and we will renew your items.

During this phase 2 modified period, the length of which is unknown at this time, the library will continue with the suspension of all programming, meeting room use and acceptance of donations. Browsing of the full collection is suspended. Masks are required to enter the building for anyone 13 or older in accordance with the current Executive Order by the County Mayor. The library may have several more phases of reopening before returning to normal operations than other county offices due to the nature of its mission and interaction with patrons.

The library’s book return at the back of the building continues to be open. All library materials returned will be quarantined for three days before being recirculated as a precautionary measure.

Items may be placed on hold either by using your online library account (use your library card number and 4-digit pin), or by calling the library for assistance at 931.648.8826 during or open hours or using this link: https://d6.mcgtn.org/library/about/contact.

Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours and some of the above procedures to change; updates will be provided on the library’s website banner at: www.mcgtn.org/library and also on the library’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary/ Library staff continue to push out interactive programming on the FB page to provide educational and interactive resources to the community.

