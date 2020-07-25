FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 25th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic Friday, July 24th, 2020.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an updated FDA COVID-19 Coronavirus Response At-A-Glance Summary that provides a quick look at facts, figures, and highlights of the agency’s response efforts.

FDA maintains up-to-date webpages on COVID-19-related resources including its searchable database of medical devices that have been issued emergency use authorizations during the pandemic.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 188 tests under EUAs; these include 155 molecular tests, 31 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

