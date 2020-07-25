Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County selects Susan Thornsberry as new ReStore Manager

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) has announced that Susan Thornberry has been named ReStore Manager at the Clarksville location. She will oversee the day-to-day operations of the ReStore as well as manage staff, volunteers, and outreach efforts.

Thornsberry recently moved to Erin, TN after spending the last several years in Washington state, where she served as the manager for multiple thrift stores.

Her extensive background in thrift store retail operations will elevate the presence of the ReStore in the Clarksville community.

“Susan’s experience is going to help us serve more families and provide a better experience for shoppers,” HFHMCTN Executive Director Rob Selkow said. “The improvements to the Restore were evident on her first day on the job and shoppers are going to realize that pretty quickly.”

The ReStore is a critical revenue source for the Clarksville-based Habitat for Humanity housing ministry. All goods sold in the store are donated by individuals, businesses, and organizations and proceeds directly benefit low-income families in need of affordable housing.

“I love the mission and am grateful for the opportunity to work with Habitat volunteers to grow the Restore,” Thornsberry said.

To schedule a pickup or request more information about Clarksville ReStore, call 931.645.4242 or email *protected email*

Donations can also be dropped off at the rear loading dock at 404 Madison Street in Downtown Clarksville.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing.

