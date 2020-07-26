Fort Campbell Chaplains Office to hold Excess Equipment Sale, August 5th-6th

Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Chaplains Office will host a sale of excess chapel equipment 10:00am-4:00pm August 5th and 6th, 2020 at Liberty Chapel, 3111 Bastogne Avenue.

The equipment available includes music soundboards, speakers and televisions.

Representatives of local churches will have the first opportunity to purchase any of the items August 5th. The following day, August 6th, the items will be available to anyone who has access to Fort Campbell.

Additionally, non-perishable items from the chapel’s Food Closet will be available for free August 6th to Soldiers and their Families.

The event will take place in the activity center, which can be accessed at the south entrance of Liberty Chapel. When entering post through T.C. Freeman Gate (Gate 4), make a right on Bastogne Avenue and Liberty Chapel will be approximately one mile down to the left.

Individuals who do not have a military ID must obtain a visitor’s pass from the Gate 4 Visitors Center before entering the installation. For a pass, visitors must submit to a background check, and provide a valid driver license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

While inside Liberty Chapel, all individuals coming to the sale must follow COVID-19 safety precautions that include wearing face masks and social distancing.

For more information, call the Chaplain Funds Office at 270.412.1280, 270.412.1235, or 270.798.6125.

