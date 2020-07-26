|
Lamar Alexander: Give Parents More Choices of All Schools for Their Children
Washington, D.C. – Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) cosponsored the “School Choice Now Act,” legislation introduced today by committee member Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), saying the bill will give families “more options for their children’s education at a time that school is more important than ever.”
“All parents, regardless of income or circumstance, should be able to decide which school best meets their child’s needs, whether that school is public or private,” Senator Alexander said.
“The School Choice Now Act provides scholarships to students to have the opportunity to return to the private school they attended before the pandemic—and gives other students a new opportunity to attend private school,” stated Senator Alexander.
“Children in all K-12 schools, public and private, have been affected by COVID-19,” Senator Alexander continued. “Many schools are choosing not to reopen and many schools are failing to provide high-quality distance learning. The students who will suffer from this experience the most are the children from lower income families. This bill will give families more options for their children’s education at a time that school is more important than ever.”
The School Choice Now Act:
Provides scholarships to students to have the opportunity to return to the private school they attended before the pandemic—and gives other students a new opportunity to attend private school—by doing two things:
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Lamar Alexander, pandemic, scholarships, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.
