NASA’s Aqua Satellite watches Hurricane Douglas as it heads toward Hawaii

Greenbelt, MD – NASA’s Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Hurricane Douglas is it continued on its track toward Hawaii. The storm is now a Category 2 hurricane and warnings were posted on July 25th, 2020 as the storm approaches.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has posted warnings for Douglas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe and Oahu.

On July 24th at 12:30pm CT, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Douglas.

Hurricane Douglas maintained its eye and structure as it continued moving west through the Central Pacific Ocean and toward Hawaii.

Status of Hurricane Douglas on July 25th

At 7:00am CT (2:00am’s/1200 UTC), on July 25th, NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center said the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 18.7 degrees north and longitude 147.7 degrees west. That is about 485 miles (780 km) east of Hilo, Hawaii.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h). This motion is expected to continue through Saturday, followed by a slight decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the west. The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 millibars. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts. Douglas is a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Douglas’ Forecast Track

Gradual weakening is expected to continue through the weekend. However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands. On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands Saturday night through Sunday night.

For more than five decades, NASA has used the vantage point of space to understand and explore our home planet, improve lives and safeguard our future. NASA brings together technology, science, and unique global Earth observations to provide societal benefits and strengthen our nation.

Advancing knowledge of our home planet contributes directly to America’s leadership in space and scientific exploration.

For updated forecasts, visit: www.nhc.noaa.gov

For past NASA updates on Douglas visit: https://blogs.nasa.gov/hurricanes/tag/douglas-2020/

