Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,093 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 26th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 92,943 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Sunday, July 26th, 2020. That is an increase of 3,093 cases from Saturday’s 89,850. There have been 930 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been eighty nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,439 There has been nine deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been forty two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,278. There have been sixteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. Twenty eight new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 446. There has been four deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Twenty new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 491. There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is forty one. Three new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at forty seven. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at seventy three. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 128. There have been two deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
ELEVEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 106. There has been one death in Henry County due to the virus. Four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is fifty eight.
Seventeen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 402. There have been five deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 17,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 343 cases from Saturday’s 17,493. There have been 186 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 4,212,057 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 63,564 cases in 24 hours from Saturday’s 4,148,493. There have now been 146,073 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 659 deaths from Saturday’s 146,732.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
