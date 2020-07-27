|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Gas and Water Department to reopen North Customer Service Center Tuesday Newer: 101st Airborne, Fort Campbell to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 Back-to-School, July 29th »
101st Airborne Division conducts 100% COVID-19 Testing for Training Deployment
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff
Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell today, Monday, July 27th, 2020, began 100% COVID-19 testing for more than 4,000 Soldiers preparing for a training deployment.
The division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, “Strike,” will deploy as part of a regular scheduled rotation to the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The deployment begins in early August and ends in early September.
Any Soldiers who test positive will be immediately isolated and remain at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals.
Testing is designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus and preserve the readiness of the force.
Leaders are continually and proactively working with medical experts including the division surgeon, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) commander, epidemiologists, preventative medicine specialists, and other healthcare professionals to make sound risk-based decisions.
Leaders continue to meet the challenges inherent in balancing readiness for worldwide contingency operations with safety.
SectionsNews
Topics101st Airborne Division, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Bach, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Coronavirus, COVID-19, CPVID-19 Testing, Fort Campbell, Fort Campbell KY, Fort Polk LA, Joint Readiness Training Center, Strike
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed