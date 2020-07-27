101st Airborne, Fort Campbell to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 Back-to-School, July 29th

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – On Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 11:00am to discuss topics related to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

A main point of discussion will be back-to-school considerations.

Brig. Gen. Clair Gill, deputy commanding general for support, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion. Additional division and garrison leaders and medical experts will contribute.

Representatives will join from the Department of Defense Education Activity, along with representatives from local school systems.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell.

Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect the health and welfare of Soldiers, Families and the Fort Campbell community. Leaders are continually and proactively working with medical experts including the division surgeon, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) commander, epidemiologists, preventative medicine specialists, and other healthcare professionals to make sound risk-based decisions.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics