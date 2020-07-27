Clarksville Gas and Water Department to reopen North Customer Service Center Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department will reopen its North Customer Service Center to the public on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, after closing the center in mid-July when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus

The North Customer Service Center, 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard, was closed according to procedures outlined by the City’s Health & Safety Manager using federal U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Employees were tested and quarantined, and contact tracing was performed. The center has been professionally cleaned and disinfected in preparation of the reopening.

Stringent social distancing will continue to be practiced, including the use of Plexiglas dividers, wearing of face coverings by employees and customers, except for a medical exemption, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces.

“I appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while the North Customer Service Center was closed to allow Clarksville Gas and Water Department managers to take safety measures for employees and customers,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

The Clarksville Gas and Water North Customer Service Center hours are 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday. The main phone line is 931.645.7400 and the emergency after-hours phone number to report a gas, water or sewer emergency is 931.645.0116.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

