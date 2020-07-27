Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police arrest Brandon Pratt wanted for Murder in Cape Girardeau

July 27, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On July 22nd, 2020, Clarksville Police Department Detective Nathan Lee was contacted by investigators with the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Missouri.

They requested assistance locating Brandon Pratt, who has active warrants on file for second degree murder and other charges stemming from a home invasion that resulted in the home owner being killed.

Brandon Pratt

Brandon Pratt

On July 24th, 2020, at approximately 3:00am, Detectives, Agents and members of the Clarksville Police Department Tactical Unit took Brandon Pratt into custody at 117 Sampson Street.

Pratt was booked into the Montgomery County Jail as a Fugitive from justice awaiting extradition to Missouri.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives