If You Climb on Top of and Beat an Innocent Stranger’s Car, You’re a Violent Criminal Who Deserves Prison

Washington, D.C. – The violence in Portland and other major United States cities is “slowly percolating across entire cityscapes, and unless these criminals are treated as such, there is zero incentive for this to end,” Tiana Lowe writes in the Washington Examiner.

“Nip these escalations in the bud, lest [more places] become Seattle, where law enforcement is so restrained they’re warning property and business owners that they can no longer help them.”

Click here to read more and watch the videos.

“Many media outlets have steadfastly described the violent riots that have gripped cities across the country in recent months as ‘mostly peaceful protests.’ What’s left out of this absurd description is the arson, assault, vandalism, and wanton destruction that people can view through social media or with their own eyes,” Mollie Hemingway writes in The Federalist.

President Donald Trump will tour a North Carolina plant today that is working quickly toward a Coronavirus vaccine. “Trump will discuss the collaboration between his administration and the private sector to rapidly develop a vaccine and ensure accelerated manufacturing and distribution once ready,” Matthew Burns reports for North Carolina’s WRAL News.

“American workers and businesses have a shared interest in developing high-quality skills for the workplace—and that this doesn’t necessarily require a four-year degree. Instead, there are a broad range of courses, certifications, and apprenticeships that give workers the skills they need for growing fields like health care, cybersecurity, and the skilled trades,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia write in The Advocate.

