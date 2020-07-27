|
|
|
|
President Donald Trump welcomes ‘Walking Marine’ to the White House
Washington, D.C. – For six years, Terry Sharpe—or the “Walking Marine,” as he’s known—has completed seven 300-mile walks to raise awareness for veteran suicide.
Our country loses an average of more than 20 veterans to suicide each day. President Trump has taken several important actions to help end this tragedy, including establishing the PREVENTS veteran suicide task force last March. Mrs. Pence serves as the task force’s lead ambassador.
Photos: President Trump welcomes Walking Marine Terry Sharpe!
