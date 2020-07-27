|
|
|
|
Tennessee Making it More Convenient to Apply for Services
Tennessee Department of Human Services is waiving the interview requirement for many individuals seeking benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) has received approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to temporarily waive one step in the process for individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits.
During the months of July and August, new customers filing initial applications and existing recipients filing recertifications no longer need to do an interview if their identity has been verified and all other mandatory verifications have been completed. This waiver includes customers who have interviews scheduled.
During the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, these interviews have largely been done by telephone unless the customer requests an interview in-person. The temporary interview waiver follows other steps TDHS has taken during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic to make it more convenient for families to apply for services from home.
These TDHS services are always available online:
Additionally, TDHS is offering assistance related to COVID-19 Coronavirus that can be accessed online including:
Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices
