APSU Tennis has Twelve Governors earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors
Tempe, AZ – Twelve Austin Peay State University (APSU) tennis student-athletes were recognized for their academic accomplishments as an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete, Monday. Both the Governors men and women’s tennis programs were named ITA All-Academic Teams as well.
Six members of the men’s team – Christian Edison, Jacob Lorino, Anton Damberg, Julius Gold, Oliver Andersson, and Thiago Nogueira – posted a GPA of at least 3.50 to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition.
On the women’s side, six Governors – Sarah Heckel, Martina Paladini-Jennings, Fabienne Schmidt, Ana Albertson, Danielle Morris, and Honoka Nakanishi – all hit the necessary GPA requirements to receive ITA Scholar-Athlete honors. ITA Scholar-Athlete status is conferred upon those tennis student-athletes that are a varsity letter winner that earns at least a 3.50 grade-point average for the academic year.
For the fourth-straight year, both the men’s and women’s programs earned ITA All-Academic Team honors. The ITA All-Academic Team award is presented to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.20 or above for the preceding academic year.
With a 3.92 team GPA, the Governors men’s team were one of the 186 men’s tennis programs to receive ITA All-Academic Team honors. The Govs women’s team posted a 3.77 team GPA to become one of the 244 women’s tennis programs to receive ITA All-Academic Team distinction.
